Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,001 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627,897. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.19. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.02 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $382.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $169,584,689.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,479,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,397,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,821,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

