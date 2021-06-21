Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 841 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.0% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,186,000 after purchasing an additional 716,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,370,566,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $2.06 on Monday, reaching $164.04. The company had a trading volume of 132,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.22. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

