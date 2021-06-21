Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $16,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTON. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $465,206,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $313,327,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $261,586,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2,814.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,310,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $1,032,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares in the company, valued at $44,391,649.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 602,684 shares worth $64,935,777. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.89. The company had a trading volume of 171,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,806,597. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 176.00 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.65 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.09.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

