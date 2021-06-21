Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 141,804 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 1,668.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,304 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 141,804 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $237,886,000 after buying an additional 2,240,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $57,543,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $773,937,000 after buying an additional 1,234,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after buying an additional 763,209 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $68,228,000 after purchasing an additional 677,922 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $55.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.35. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

