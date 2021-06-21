Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $14.69 Million Stock Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 305.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 458,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,500 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $14,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGC. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in Canopy Growth by 8.6% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.41.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $22.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.11. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. Canopy Growth’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.72) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

