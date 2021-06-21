Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $12,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,028,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,588,000 after purchasing an additional 232,536 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,840,000 after buying an additional 864,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,408,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,180,000 after buying an additional 74,456 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,024,000 after buying an additional 552,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,189,000. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT opened at $247.64 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $211.10 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.01. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.27.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

