Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 218.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,549 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $9,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 327.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 470.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.57.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $192.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147 in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.