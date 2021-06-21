Penta Hits Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Penta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Penta has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $50,514.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Penta has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00056241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00021794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.70 or 0.00661890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00079110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

