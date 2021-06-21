Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has $30.71 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 7.1% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $30,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,698,000 after acquiring an additional 527,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,128,000 after acquiring an additional 168,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.99. The company had a trading volume of 117,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,190. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $128.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

