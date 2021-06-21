Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of BKLN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 107,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,917,250. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.