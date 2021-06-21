Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

