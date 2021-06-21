PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $150.69 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.23 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.61.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

