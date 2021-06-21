Permanens Capital L.P. Acquires 3,472 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.3% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 62.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $297.62. 5,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,508. The firm has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.03. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.65.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

