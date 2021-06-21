Permanens Capital L.P. Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.69.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME traded up $3.47 on Monday, hitting $214.18. 15,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,963. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.