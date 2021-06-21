Permanens Capital L.P. Has $70,000 Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Permanens Capital L.P. cut its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,712,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,036,000 after purchasing an additional 148,293 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Entegris by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,703 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Entegris by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,643,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,537,000 after acquiring an additional 244,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,952,000 after acquiring an additional 47,439 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at $77,349,979.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 565,751 shares of company stock worth $67,871,039. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.17. 5,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,901. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

