Permanens Capital L.P. Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Permanens Capital L.P. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,203,000 after buying an additional 10,641,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,709,000 after buying an additional 3,912,913 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42,244.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,521,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,475,000 after buying an additional 3,513,480 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,450,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 23,254.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,907,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,156 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.11. 67,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,499. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

