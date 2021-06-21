Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,147.56 ($41.12).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of PSN traded up GBX 31 ($0.41) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,038 ($39.69). 491,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,381. The company has a market capitalization of £9.69 billion and a PE ratio of 15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,240.40. Persimmon has a 12 month low of GBX 2,181 ($28.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75).

In related news, insider Joanna Place purchased 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,933 ($38.32) per share, with a total value of £99,956.64 ($130,593.99).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

