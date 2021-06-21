Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0328 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $5.59 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.75 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

