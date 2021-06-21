PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PG&E Corp. continues to make investments in gas-related projects, electric system safety and reliability. PG&E Corp has a solid portfolio of regulated utility assets that offer a stable earnings base and substantial long-term growth potential. The company strives to optimize generation margins by improving its cost structure, performance and reliability of its nuclear and fossil fuel-fired units. However, PG&E Corp. continues to incur higher uncollectible costs and incremental operating costs. The pandemic has caused the company to incur increased bad debt expenses and contract costs in recent times. PG&E Corp. underperformed the industry in the past six months. It boasts a weak solvency position, which makes us skeptical about the company’s ability to pay off its debt obligations in time.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

Shares of PCG stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.08. 159,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,896,908. PG&E has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PG&E by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 114,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

