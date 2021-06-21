Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,461,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,884 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 2.5% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $928,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,238 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after buying an additional 2,248,702 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 304.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,078,000 after buying an additional 1,654,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after buying an additional 1,154,814 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,619. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $100.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.25. The company has a market capitalization of $155.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

