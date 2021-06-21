Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,340 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $16,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM opened at $99.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.25. The firm has a market cap of $155.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

