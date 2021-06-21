PieDAO DEFI++ Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,520.00 (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $959,439.91 and approximately $2,520.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.86 or 0.00008841 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00051798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00119848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00158724 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,459.86 or 1.00242781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002725 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

