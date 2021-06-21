Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires New Shares in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in CMC Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in CMC Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in CMC Materials by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCMP opened at $149.92 on Monday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.53.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCMP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

