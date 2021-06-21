Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 140 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $246.93 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.85 and a fifty-two week high of $258.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.81.

