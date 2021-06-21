Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $153,111,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,213 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,956,000 after purchasing an additional 505,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $39,758,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total transaction of $1,518,994.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,984,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,240,737. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $114.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.69. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

