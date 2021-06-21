Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Q3 Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. WBI Investments bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 184,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.41 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $62.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

