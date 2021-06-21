Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 90.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $48,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $157.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.67 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

