Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,132,806.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider J Duncan Smith sold 69,366 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 479,878 shares of company stock worth $14,822,159. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $31.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.46. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $2.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.