Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 120.4% in the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,011,000 after buying an additional 42,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cable One by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,838,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cable One by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Cable One in the first quarter worth about $397,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,745.02 per share, for a total transaction of $174,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,159.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total transaction of $1,099,242.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,889.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,784.93. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 22.48%.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.29.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

