Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock Position Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,444 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.26% of Popular worth $15,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Popular by 22.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 56,017 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC grew its position in Popular by 221.1% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 75,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 52,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Popular by 35.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 50,943 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Popular by 26.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 904,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,582,000 after acquiring an additional 187,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Popular by 21.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $72.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.22. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Several analysts have commented on BPOP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.