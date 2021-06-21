Poseidon Network (QQQ) Price Tops $0.0211 on Exchanges

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Poseidon Network has a total market cap of $46.51 million and $202,390.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Poseidon Network has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Poseidon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002513 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00079658 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000249 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Coin Profile

Poseidon Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

