PotCoin Market Cap Hits $4.01 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $2,368.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,693.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,950.03 or 0.05964608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $488.84 or 0.01495241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.00412483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00133275 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.57 or 0.00696088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.77 or 0.00412220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007633 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00040860 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,331,106 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

