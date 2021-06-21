PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. reduced its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $3.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,085. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.14 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

