PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) CEO Colin Shannon Sells 442,241 Shares

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $74,632,591.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,284,926.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Colin Shannon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Colin Shannon sold 143,303 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $24,117,894.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.50. 1,351,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,226. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.79 and a 1-year high of $175.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

