Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,200 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,297,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,774,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,250,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,404,000 after purchasing an additional 441,275 shares in the last quarter. Newport Asia LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 27.1% during the first quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 1,127,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 240,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,119,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

IQ stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.83.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.