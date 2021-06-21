Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,615,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,387,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,186,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,098 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $40.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.88. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at $384,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

