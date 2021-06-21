Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,340 Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the first quarter worth about $220,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. stock opened at $36.25 on Monday. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $50.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

