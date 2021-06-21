Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $484,000 Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,577,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $13.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.