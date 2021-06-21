Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $573,000 Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,252 shares of company stock worth $6,399,812. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

USFD opened at $36.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

