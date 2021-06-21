Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,222 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 2,433.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 32.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $128,985.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,934.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,812. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPWR opened at $25.37 on Monday. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

