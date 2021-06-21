Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,438 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,738,000 after acquiring an additional 500,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,165,000 after buying an additional 17,756 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 25.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,694,000 after buying an additional 695,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after buying an additional 586,457 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 470.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,053,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,944,000 after buying an additional 868,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

CWST opened at $62.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

