Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PPD were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPD in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,852,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PPD by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,408,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,155 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PPD by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PPD by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,504,000 after acquiring an additional 772,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in PPD by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,436,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,113,000 after acquiring an additional 516,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $46.38 on Monday. PPD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 87.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.08.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

