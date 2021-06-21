Principal Street Partners LLC Buys 1,262 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $107.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.03, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

