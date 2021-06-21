Principal Street Partners LLC Buys 4,382 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,075,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,483 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,014,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 624,743 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,905,000. RR Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $10.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.74.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $521.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -38.96%.

GEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

