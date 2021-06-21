Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Up to $25.53

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.53, but opened at $26.56. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RXDX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 36.26 and a quick ratio of 36.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.50.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $4,565,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $274,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $274,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $10,497,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $3,841,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.