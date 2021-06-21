Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 37 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,486.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,308.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,630.08 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

