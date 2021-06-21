Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 15,120 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,739,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 30,344 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $109.18 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $64.57 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

