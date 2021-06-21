Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Tyler Technologies worth $16,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $4,083,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at $30,399,159.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TYL. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.22.

TYL opened at $440.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $419.28. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 99.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.