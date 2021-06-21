Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 338,070 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 338,070 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.29% of American Campus Communities worth $17,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 226,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 12.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In other American Campus Communities news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

NYSE ACC opened at $47.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

