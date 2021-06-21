Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 66,300 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $16,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STE. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in STERIS by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in STERIS by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in STERIS by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in STERIS by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 383,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,604,000 after buying an additional 22,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

STERIS stock opened at $199.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.16. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

